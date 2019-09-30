Neighbors react to Decatur Fire

Officials are investigating the cause of a fire that impacted five town homes in Decatur. Firefighters say no one was hurt, but two of the town homes are severely damaged and about four to six people are now without a home. WAAY 31 spoke to neighbors and they said it's a miracle everyone is okay.

"I woke up to a popping sound and I kept hearing a popping sound and when I got up and looked out and when I looked out the window, all I saw was flames," said neighbor, Tracee Brown.

"We were asleep in bed and the doorbell, they just kept ringing it and both dogs started barking and I went to the door and they told us to get out," said neighbor, Dale Hughes.

People who live along Clark Street in Decatur say they couldn't believe a fire broke out in their own neighborhood Monday morning.

"I could just see flames and they were very intense," said Brown.

Officials say the fire impacted five different town homes, with two of them being un-salvageable.

"We're going to be praying for them and I know they won't be living there because their house is gone. I'm going to miss them," said Dale Hughes.

Dale and Louise Hughes live right next to the town home that originally caught fire. They say they are lucky, their home wasn't burned too severely.

"I just felt like god was going to take care of us and he did because the two townhouses next to me, they are in bad bad bad shape," said Dale Hughes.

They said their house is full of memories and family heirlooms and as neighbors search for items that can be salvaged, they're reminded of the bigger picture here.

"Material things can be replaced, but lives can't," said Louise Hughes.

"I just thank god that they are okay. We said a lot of prayers for them," said Brown.

Officials said they are still investigating the cause of this fire. They say it's possible it could have started in a truck behind one of the town homes.