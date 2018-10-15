Neighbors react after string of car break-ins in Blossomwood

Relief for neighbors of the Blossomwood Community who've been plagued by more than a hundred car break-ins. This afternoon Huntsville police say they've made a couple of arrests. They said surveillance video caught two men, Phillipe Hackman and Kenyon Martin, using a victim's debit card. The Huntsville Police Department said these break-ins could be avoided by locking your car doors.

Ryan Weber and his family have lived in Blossomwood for three years. Ryan said thieves have rummaged through their cars in the last few months because they left their doors unlocked. Luckily nothing was stolen. Lieutenant Michael Johnson with Huntsville police said it's a common trend in the city.

"In this particular case like so many of them these individuals targeted, specifically targeted, unlocked vehicles."

One of the biggest problems these break-ins cause is weapons getting into the wrong hands. Johnson said the department has recovered guns used in crimes that were stolen from unlocked cars. Johnson called it irresponsible of gun owners.

"A gun can be sold. It can be used in a robbery. It can be used in a shooting."

Johnson said the department was able to arrest two suspects after viewing surveillance video from neighbors. Ryan Weber said that although the cameas came in handy catching the suspects he doesn't plan on beefing up security at his home

"No we haven't thought about doing and increased security. Honestly, if we just locked our cars everything would probably be fine."

Weber said he encourages all of his neighbors to be proactive about locking their car doors.

Waay 31 learned that gun used in the accidental shooting at Blossomwood Elementary School was stolen from a break-in of an unlocked vehicle.