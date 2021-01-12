Neighbors react after police say Scottsboro shooting suspect barricaded himself in home

We're hearing from a Scottsboro woman who watched as law enforcement surrounded her neighbor's home while a shooting suspect was inside.

"My first thought when I looked outside was, this seems like a movie," explained Emilia Class.

She watched early Tuesday morning as law enforcement surrounded her neighbor's home in what police describe as a barricade situation.

It happened after a shooting at the Zaxby's on John T. Reid Parkway around 9:30 Monday night. Police say a former employee shot the manager multiple times, and then ran to a mobile home on Veterans Drive.

"This is crazy. This is a nice area. This is not something I'd ever expect to be around here," said Class.

WAAY 31 saw investigators inside the mobile home for hours after the discovery of a body in the burned debris. Police say the victim who was shot at the restaurant was taken to the hospital in critical condition. We're working the learn the name of the victim and the suspect.

A Zaxby's spokesperson says the location where the shooting happened was closed all day Tuesday because of the shooting. They added that they are working with law enforcement and are "Saddened by the incident and will be praying for a speedy recovery."