Neighbors react after FBI arrests man from Arab in connection to U.S. Capitol riot

We're working to learn more after the arrest of a man from Arab for his connection to the January Capitol riot.

Right now, the Arab community is on edge after one of their own was arrested. Neighbor Tim Jones said he was shocked to see the pictures of Joshua James from a federal affidavit connected to the riot.

Credit: U.S. Dept. of Justice Credit: U.S. Dept. of Justice

"It always happens somewhere else. You never believe it's going to happen here," said Jones.

James is facing aiding and abetting and entering a restricted building charges in connection to the Jan. 6 riot. Former U.S. Attorney Jay Town explained that he's not alone.

"Pretty common charges that we're seeing come out of the events of Jan. 6," said Town.

The affidavit was released after an FBI raid on a home on Brashiers Chapel Road in Arab.

"You could see the FBI emblems on their shirts and their jackets, and that's when I realized this was something serious," said Jones.

Town explained that from charges to sentencing, it could take around three months for James, but a judge could speed up that process. Court records show James is set to be in federal court on Thursday for a detention hearing.