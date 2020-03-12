Neighbors react after 4 caught making fake money in Limestone County

Four people are in the Limestone County jail accused of making counterfeit money and having stolen IDs along with checks and credit cards.

Investigators found the items after searching a home on Slate road on Wednesday.

Meghan Louk sais she was shocked to see the counterfeit bills her neighbors were making.

"It's like the color of grass. Grass green. It's like regular printer paper, like it's turning purple from the rain. It doesn't even look like money," she said.

"It's ridiculous that anybody would try to pass it," she said.

Limestone County Sheriff's Office investigator Caleb Durden said they recovered more than $2,000 of fake bills.

"If we charged them just with the counterfeit bill that was here they would be looking at just over 3,000 years in prison," he said.

Durden said Derrick Stephens and his girlfriend Elizabeth Anderson are currently only facing 27 charges for possession of a forged instrument. He explained surveillance video shows Stephens walking into an Elkmont business trying to use the fake money.

He was caught with his girlfriend at Walmart buying the printer used to print the money in late in February. Durden said Anderson's mother and aunt are also facing charges.

"It's unreal that they would actually try to even pass this off that they thought this would work as real money," said neighbor Tiera Jones.

"I work hard. I work for everything i have and if you don't want to work. Why take from other people?" Louk said.

Everyone along the road told me they're glad the four were finally caught.

"Now I can let my kids out to play and feel somewhat safe I guess," Jones added.

The sheriff's office said the four could be facing more charges. They also recovered stolen vehicle titles and registration.