Neighbors rally behind boy hit by car in Limestone Co.

We’re hearing from neighbors after a little boy was hit by a car in Limestone County.

Alabama state troopers told WAAY 31 the 12-year-old was riding his bike on Rosie Road on Thursday when the accident happened.

WAAY 31 learned how the community is rallying behind the young boy who is still in the hospital after the tragic accident.

“This is not a bad neighborhood. We feel safe with our kids roaming the neighborhood with other neighborhood kids," Corey Gray said. "A lot of people walk and kids ride their bikes.”

Corey Gray ran outside Thursday afternoon when he heard sirens, and he quickly learned a boy was hit by a car while riding his bike.

“He was just a child, just having fun," Gray said. "It’s a freak accident.”

Neighbors told WAAY 31 bike-riding is a common sight to see on Rosie Road.

“I know there’s a tall hill, so the man probably didn’t see the child, and the child probably didn’t see the driver," Destini Long said.

First responders told us the 12-year-old boy was airlifted to the Children’s Hospital in Birmingham with a head injury and a possible broken leg. It’s something, as a father, Gray said hit him hard.

“Any child. My child or a stranger’s child, anybody having that type of accident, my heart is for them," he said.

Neighbors told WAAY 31 they’ll be praying for the child, and they’re also thinking about the driver of the car that hit him.

“I don’t think he was in the wrong. It was just a freak accident," Gray said. "We’re praying for him also, because I know that can be devastating as well.”

In the meantime, Gray is sure his community will move forward from this tragic accident.

“We came together as a neighborhood back in 2011 when the tornadoes came through," he said. "This neighborhood will bounce back.“

Neighbors told WAAY 31 they’re confident the little boy will recover, and they’re planning to throw a party for him once he’s back home.