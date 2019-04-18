Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Madison County Full Story
SEVERE WX : Severe Thunderstorm Watch - Severe Thunderstorm Warning View Alerts

Neighbors preparing for possible severe weather in Limestone Co.

Many people are planning for the threat of bad weather.

Posted: Apr. 18, 2019 7:33 PM
Posted By: Scottie Kay

WAAY 31 talked with folks in Limestone County about how they're preparing for the potential for severe weather.

“I’m not used to it, but, you know, you’ve got to let god do his work," Janice Caldwell said.

That’s what Caldwell has to say about severe weather--something she learned might be an issue Thursday night.

“Really, I’m just expecting like rain and wind, but they’re saying a tornado might come through here," she said.

If that ends up being the case, Caldwell has a plan.

“I’m going to try and get to a shelter," she said. "Try to get away from here.”

And she’s not the only one prepared.

“We do have a prep bag just to make sure. It’s got bandages and everything like that," Matthew Hand said. "We’ve also got one of the normal weather radios. Just the simple commodities.”

Caldwell said she hopes it doesn’t get to that point.

“I’m hoping it just passes on by us," she said. "Just keep on going. Go somewhere else.”

But if it doesn’t go somewhere else, there’s one thing Caldwell said she’ll definitely be doing.

“Pray," she said. "You’ve got to pray.”

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 59°
Florence
Overcast
60° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 60°
Fayetteville
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 63°
Decatur
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 59°
Scottsboro
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 66°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events