Neighbors preparing for possible severe weather in Limestone Co.

WAAY 31 talked with folks in Limestone County about how they're preparing for the potential for severe weather.

“I’m not used to it, but, you know, you’ve got to let god do his work," Janice Caldwell said.

That’s what Caldwell has to say about severe weather--something she learned might be an issue Thursday night.

“Really, I’m just expecting like rain and wind, but they’re saying a tornado might come through here," she said.

If that ends up being the case, Caldwell has a plan.

“I’m going to try and get to a shelter," she said. "Try to get away from here.”

And she’s not the only one prepared.

“We do have a prep bag just to make sure. It’s got bandages and everything like that," Matthew Hand said. "We’ve also got one of the normal weather radios. Just the simple commodities.”

Caldwell said she hopes it doesn’t get to that point.

“I’m hoping it just passes on by us," she said. "Just keep on going. Go somewhere else.”

But if it doesn’t go somewhere else, there’s one thing Caldwell said she’ll definitely be doing.

“Pray," she said. "You’ve got to pray.”