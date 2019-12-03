Neighbors shocked after fatal shooting in Falkville home

People in the Falkville area are still processing what happened Monday afternoon when police say a woman shot and killed her husband.

People WAAY 31 talked to say they've never seen anything like this in this close-knit community.

"It’s just surprising. Nothing like that ever happens in this neighborhood. It’s kinda scary. Just a surprise to everyone," said Charles Lott, neighbor.

Lott lives down the street from where police said a woman shot and killed her husband in a home on Cedar Creek Road Monday afternoon.

Falkville Police on Tuesday identified the victim as 44-year-old Jeremy Shane Gray.

Police are not releasing the suspect's name, but they say she was released from jail Monday night. They say this was an isolated incident and she is not a threat to the public.

Lott told us his wife saw and heard the response from police and paramedics.

"My wife described it as hearing a lot of sirens and seeing blue lights going down the road. Then, later on, there’s a church about a quarter-mile from here, she saw the sirens and lights down there and a helicopter landing and taking off," said Lott.

Falkville Police Chief Aaron Burgess said the medevac helicopter landed at Son Rise Baptist Church since it was the closest safe landing zone.

Burgess said the suspect called 9-1-1 after she shot her husband in the upper body four times.

Gray was taken to Decatur Morgan Hospital where he later died.

Neighbors told WAAY 31 they feel for the family.

"It’s a sad situation and we’re just praying for the family members," said Lott.