Neighbors on moores mill road state safety concerns

WAAY 31 is learning more about the safety concerns of Moores Mill Road.

We first reported this morning that a multi-vehicle wreck ejected two people from their vehicle. Three people were also injured. State troopers still hasn't released the identity of the victims.

Many neighbors said they understand county commissioners have done all they can to reduce car wrecks from happening on Moores Mill road, so they say now it's up to the drivers to ensure safety.

"My granddaughter got out of the car one day and a car comes through the yard and almost hit her," said Chris Bolding.

Chris Bolding told WAAY 31 he's tired of the repeated accidents on Moores Mill Road.

"We've had people drive up the driveway and run over mailboxes and everything else here," Bolding said.

When he and his wife heard about the multi-vehicle wreck early Tuesday morning he wasn't surprised.

"Nobody does the speed limit. We can stand here for the next five minutes and you'll see somebody flying down the road," Bolding said.

I reached out to County Commissioner Roger Jones. He said 45 mph is a safe speed limit for Moores Mill Road. The curve leading up to where the wreck happened even has a high friction surface with a reduced speed limit.

Commissioner Jones and the Madison County Sheriffs office also said, outside of speeding, many drivers are distracted.

Bolding said, until something changes. He's making sure his family is safe.

"We're scared to let the dog come out here. We don't let the dog come out in the front yard or let the grand kids come out in the front yard," Bolding said.

Alabama State Troopers for any additional details of what caused the wreck. The two vehicles involved are completely totaled.