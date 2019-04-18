Neighbors on edge after man posts video with gun in Limestone Co.

Neighbors are worried after a man posted a live video on Facebook, threatening to shoot someone in their neighborhood.

That neighborhood was Tanner Homes on Caroline Drive in Limestone County .

WAAY 31 spoke with folks who live in that neighborhood about the scare.

“I thought they were just riding through, because you hardly ever see the police coming through here," Janice Caldwell said. "You don’t even hardly see them on this road or in this little neighborhood at all.”

Caldwell was taken off guard when she saw multiple deputies in front of her home on Caroline Drive.

“You can actually leave your door open at night and not have to worry about anybody coming in or whatever," she said.

Caldwell had no idea why deputies were responding until WAAY 31 got there and showed her a video of a man showing off a gun in the backseat of his car, and then holding up the gun’s magazine.

In the video, he talks about how he’s planning to shoot that gun in her neighborhood.

“I ain’t got no felonies," the man says in the video. "I’m allowed to go shoot guns. I’m going to shoot my guns live, too.”

“It’s crazy. It’s really crazy," Caldwell said. "That’s a threat on somebody’s life.”

Minutes after the live video ended, the man posted another video of himself shooting a gun. That video was labeled “target practice.”

WAAY 31 spoke with another neighbor who has a young son who plays outside often. He's now worried about his son's safety.

“I didn’t know what was going on," the neighbor said." I kind of passed by and the hometown police stopped me and kind of looked in my truck to see if the guy was in there. He wasn’t.”

Some neighbors believe the police presence scared the man off, but others are worried he may come back.

“He might actually think everything’s quieted down and might actually come out and do something to somebody," Caldwell said. "I could be the one sitting out here and he might just start randomly shooting.”

No arrests have been made at this time. Deputies tell WAAY 31, for the man to be arrested, a victim has to come forward and file a report.

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office told us, in the meantime, they have increased patrols in the area.