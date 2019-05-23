Neighbors on Arab road say speeding has gotten out of control

Some Arab neighbors want the city to help slow down dangerous drivers on their street.

Sundown Drive connects Highway 231 to Cullman Road. The speed limit is 35 mph, but neighbors say people drive 50. WAAY 31 learned a driver killed a puppy this week, and neighbors say enough is enough.

"I hear them coming. Probably half a mile up the street, they're going so fast and I will try to get them to slow down," said Jessica Campbell.

Campbell is taking road safety into her own hands.

"They'll either slow down, flip me off or put their speakers on, honk at me," said Campbell.

Campbell says even her own family members have crashed on the road. Just this week, a driver hit and killed a puppy, Charley, as the owner watched.

"They tried to flag people down, stop the traffic, but they couldn't," said Campbell.

One neighbor said a car has come into his front yard twice, destroying his mailbox and what used to be a sign.

"The sign was a metal sign that goes down into the ground with about three foot of concrete, and it sheared it into the ground," said Mark Ewell.

Ewell and Campbell say they've made calls to the city to find a solution. Arab Assistant Police Chief Shane Washburn says this summer they've assigned an officer to solely focus on keeping neighborhood roads safe and Sundown Drive is on the list.

That's good news for neighbors who say they're worried about their kids.

"Five kids, all babies. You know they're young. My oldest is 13, my youngest is 5, and they're out here all the time playing," said Ewell.