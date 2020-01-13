Hazel Green neighbors remain nervous after man arrested for attacking deputies

One Madison County man is behind bars after being accused of assaulting two deputies and threatening another. The deputies were responding to a stabbing call on Scott Road in Hazel Green.

"This really scares me," one neighbor said.

The neighbor said they did not want to be identified out of fear, but said they've been in the neighborhood for almost 20 years. They said nothing like this has ever happened before.

"I've been over here a long long time and we've never had no, I mean, no problem like this before," they said.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office said when deputies arrived, they saw one person stabbed. They said Michael Ray Hillis did it and when they tried to arrest him, he attacked them. The neighbor said she didn't know what was happening, but said they plan on making sure their family is safe.

Hillis is being held at the Madison County Sheriff's Office on three second-degree assault charges, one burglary charge and one terroristic threat charge. His bond is set $120,000.