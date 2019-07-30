Clear
Neighbors in Huntsville invited to backpack giveaway

It's this weekend!

Posted: Jul 30, 2019 2:46 PM
Updated: Jul 30, 2019 3:33 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Neighbors in Huntsville are invited to a backpack giveaway this weekend.

Trevor Lacey's Community Fun Day is from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday. The event will be held at Calvary Hill Gymnasium in Huntsville.

There will be a moon bounce, DJ and giveaways. All children must be accompanied by an adult and be present to receive backpacks and giveaways.

