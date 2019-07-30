Neighbors in Huntsville invited to backpack giveaway

Neighbors in Huntsville are invited to a backpack giveaway this weekend.
Trevor Lacey's Community Fun Day is from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday. The event will be held at Calvary Hill Gymnasium in Huntsville.
There will be a moon bounce, DJ and giveaways. All children must be accompanied by an adult and be present to receive backpacks and giveaways.
