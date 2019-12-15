Neighbors in Huntsville brace themselves for strong winds with incoming severe weather

Strong winds are one of the potential threats coming with Monday's severe weather.

Amie Hope wasn't aware of Monday's threat of severe weather, but knows the impact it could have to her home.

"I've got several trees in my yard that have wrecked havoc on power lines and everything else. We had one on our front yard that fell down during the last storm as well," Hope said.

Back in August, Hope saw how winds caused a big tree branch to fall blocking the road she was living on. Nobody was hurt and no homes were damaged, but she says it left a lasting impact on her.

"At that time, we didn't realize we were getting those strong straight line winds. You guys were telling us to watch out for it, but i know for myself when it came through it was pretty intense. It was a wake up all for a lot of us who didn't know how much damage can be done by that," Hope said.

Hope would like to see everyone be weather aware on Monday. She says now that she's aware of the severe weather threat, she will check up on her trees and warn her neighbors of any dead tree limbs she might see to protect their homes.

"If we see something that needs to be taken down, we try to take care of it before a storm comes," Hope said.

Tree cutters in Huntsville told WAAY 31 homeowners should check their trees at least once a month. If you don't, you could risk damaging your home and maybe even other homes in the area.

Click here to find an arborist certified by the International Society of Arboriculture in your area to check your trees.