Neighbors hope new culvert prevents flooding in Morgan Co.

With all of the rain in this week's forecast, we’re hearing from folks who deal with major flooding in times like these.

That includes homeowners in Morgan County. WAAY 31 spent the day talking with people who are praying for change.

“It’s really been a bad, bad situation," Martha Myers said. "It’s been a thorn in my flesh for ages.”

Martha Myers has lived at the intersection of Williams Lane and Old Somerville Road for more than 50 years. She says she’s dealt with flooding the entire time, but it’s progressively gotten worse.

“It floods up to my mailbox," she said. "It washes debris everywhere up here, and I’m constantly down there, picking up trash and picking up things out of the yard.”

As an 82-year-old woman, Myers says she doesn’t think that’s her job.

So, she’s called the City of Decatur several times over the years to do something about the flooding.

“It looks like a pond. And it’s ruined my yard," she said. "It’s really an eyesore. You can’t even tell where the road is.”

And drivers WAAY 31 spoke with agreed with Myers.

“My fiancé will not allow his daughter to drive her Jeep on this road when she goes to school," one woman said.

Myers says the City has sent crews out before to clean out the culverts.

“It’s just like putting a band aid on a surgery," she said.

But, it wasn’t until last week that, she says, they finally put in a new culvert.

“I hope that fixes the situation," Myers said. "I’m hopeful, because this is the last straw. I don’t know what else to do.”

WAAY 31 will be staying in touch with Martha Myers and her neighbors to see if the new culvert does its job and keeps water off the roadway.