Neighbors help collect any personal items from destruction in Lawrence County

Just minutes after a deadly storm passed through Town Creek in Lawrence County, dozens of neighbors went out searching for anyone missing.

They found two victims, Justin Chase Godsey, 35 and Kiesha Leann Cross Godsey, 34. They also found the couple's 8-year-old boy who is in critical condition at the Children's Hospital in Birmingham.

The neighbors said the Godsey's were putting up Christmas decorations when the tornado hit. Tuesday morning, they worked to gather any personal items left behind from the destruction.

While they had significant damage to their properties, they said they are more concerned about the families who lost everything.

Charlie Broden was one of those who went searching Monday night, and helped clean up Tuesday. He owns a home in the neighborhood.

"We had a purpose, we had purpose and that's what we were there for, to find the person missing," Broden said.

He said the Godseys' mobile home was blown hundreds of feet off its foundation, a sight he never thought he would see.

"There's about three families that got blew away, and found anything salvageable onto a 16-foot trailer this morning," Broden said. "So if that tells you anything, that stuff is scattered from here and I think they found a picture in Taft, Tennessee."

Students from the University of Alabama were also out on scene Tuesday conducting research. Police were patrolling the road to make sure no one is looting.

Broden and his fellow neighbors said they will continue to clean up, and deliver the photos and personal items they found to the families affected.