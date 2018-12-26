Neighbors feel safer after two men were arrested for murder in Florence

Two Florence men charged with murder are out of jail after posting a $50,000 bond a piece.

Over the weekend, police arrested these two men for the murder of Jose D'Leon. Police said D'Leon was found dead in his Wood Avenue apartment back in May.

Florence Police said it took them a while to get enough evidence to arrest Randy Sanchez and Vincent Fuqua for the murder. They said D'Leon died of a gunshot wound and that Sanchez was friends with D'Leon.

"We're so relieved, and we're so grateful to the Florence Police Department," said Sara Moseley.

Moseley lives right next door to where 26-year-old Jose D'Leon lived.

"That poor kid was over there and young, and he lost his life," said Moseley.

Moseley said after D'Leon's murder, they had a neighborhood meeting with Florence Police about safety in the area.

"It's taking neighbors being really vigilant, and the police told us if you want to see things happen, you've got to call us every time," said Moseley.

Wood Avenue is a historic part of Florence, and Moseley said there needs to be more change to make the area safer.

"The biggest thing is start enforcing some rules in the historic district," said Moseley. "We have slum lords, well known slum lords, that live out in Turtle Point but keep property in downtown Florence in shambles."

Moseley said she does feel safer knowing police were able to arrest the men they say are responsible for D'Leon's killing. She said she's also seen a larger police presence in the area since the murder.