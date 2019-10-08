Neighbors fear for safety after another shooting at Huntsville apartment complex

Neighbors fear for their safety after a violent rampage through an apartment complex.

Police say they recovered multiple shell casings from a rifle Monday night at Westlake Apartments off Sparkman Drive.

Neighbors said there were multiple children inside this apartment when bullets riddled through it and said they're thankful no one was hurt. The neighbor WAAY 31 talked to didn't want to be identified on camera, because she fears retaliation.

"A rapid boom, boom, boom, boom, like 20 consecutive, it never let up," the woman said.

Bullet holes and a broken window are all evidence of a violent rampage Monday night at Westlake Apartments. Neighbors said they're still reliving it.

"Kids were outside playing. It wasn't even dark yet," the neighbor said.

Huntsville police said no one was injured, but the gunman caused major damage, including flooding where the pipes were hit by bullets.

"The bullets fired so rapid and so random, they went through water pipes, shattered waterlines. You're talking about a military-style weapon we use in combat," the neighbor added.

She shared everyone was trying to grab the children playing outside, but said they now fear it's not safe anywhere on the property.

"They're not safe outside. They're not safe inside, because they'll shoot through your doors. They'll shoot through your windows. They'll shoot through anywhere," she said.

Police said they're working to determine what led up to the shooting and who is responsible.

Neighbors said there aren't any security officers or surveillance cameras on the property. We tried to ask the property manager if that's true and if changes are in the works. We were kicked off the property and told, "No comment."

We do know there was a murder at the Westlake complex last month. Police say they've responded to at least two shootings there this year, prior to the one last night.