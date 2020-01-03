Neighbors are demanding action after Decatur Utilities admits to sewage overflows

People in Decatur are demanding action after the city admitted to another 13 sewage overflows.

One of them is on Wimberly Drive in southwest Decatur. In the past week, more than 800,000 gallons of untreated sewage water swept across the city’s streets.

Neighbors told WAAY 31 this has been an issue for years, but now they're really pushing the city to do something about it.

"It's just a lot of toilet paper and it just bubbles up," Timothy Sokoll, who lives on Wimberly Dr., said.

Sokoll has lived on Wimberly Dr. for almost seven years. He said every time it rains the sewage by his home overflows, sometimes causing an unpleasant smell and overall making it an unpleasant living situation

"You worry about your cars, you worry about people who are actually walking," he said.

"It's not sanitary you know it needs to be fixed," Tracy Whittle, who lives on Wimberly Dr., said.

Decatur Utilities says the heavy rainfall caused the overflows and said they will stop when the rain does.

"Obviously they know about it but nobody has ever come through and cleaned the drains or whatever it'll take," he said.

Decatur Utilities said it called people impacted by the overflow and put up signs and pink flags.

The utility company also says there’s no impact on the city’s drinking water.