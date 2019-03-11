Neighbors concerned after dead cats found on road in Limestone Co.

A mystery is brewing in Athens after two dead cats were found laying almost side-by-side on Riverside Road.

WAAY 31 learned why the investigation may have hit a dead end for now.

“I actually didn’t believe what I was seeing. I had to back the car up," Debra Worley said. "I looked and I said to my husband, ‘I think I just saw two cats laying on the side of the road.’ And, sure enough, that’s what we found.”

Debra Worley has lived on Riverside Road for several years, but she never thought she’d see what she saw on Friday.

“When we got out and examined the cats, the first thing we tried to see was bullet holes or something," she said. "Were these cats shot? Were they attacked by a coyote? Anything that would’ve said this is what they died from. There were no signs of anything.”

Worley says she thought maybe the cats were poisoned and so she filed a report with animal control.

“My mind immediately went to ‘This is not right. Something has happened here.’ The odds of them traveling together and dying side-by-side, I find that to be very rare, if at all," Worley said.

Limestone County Animal Control tells WAAY 31 they don't have a way for testing for poisoning.

A vet told us any testing would have had to happen shortly after the cats died.

Animal control says it's not likely the cats were electrocuted. It is possible, though, that the animals were killed at another location and then dumped on Riverside Road.

“Probably because it’s very secluded out here. Not a lot of traffic," Worley said. "If somebody comes on this road, they either live here or, in my opinion, they usually have no business here.”

Worley’s husband buried the cats, but that doesn’t keep her from wondering what happened to them and who’s responsible for their death.

“If these cats were killed by a malicious act, that somebody like that would be out here, it worries me very much," Worley said.

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office is now asking for any information about these cats.

If you’re able to identify one or both of the animals, and think you may know the cats’ owner(s), you’re asked to contact the sheriff’s office.