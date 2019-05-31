Neighbors concerned after another shooting at Huntsville apartment complex

People who live at a North Huntsville apartment complex are concerned about security after another shooting this week.

Huntsville police responded to the Overlook Apartments on Sparkman Drive after someone started shooting at cars and injured a person.

This isn't the first shooting that's happened at the complex. A string of shootings in 2017 led to the complex hiring off-duty Huntsville police officers to run security.

WAAY 31 called Overlook Apartments on Friday and talked to the manager. She said they do employ private security, but said she couldn't talk about Wednesday night's shooting because it is under investigation.

Lakiria Davis said she lives at Overlook Apartments. She said she was inside Wednesday night when the shooting started.

"Pow pow pow pow pow. It wasn't nothing like we are shooting a little bit and then we are going to stop shooting. It was constant. They were shooting," she said.

Davis' neighbor, Christopher Oliver, said he just got home right after the shooting stopped.

"A bunch of people out there, and we were going to go out there. About 5 minutes later, we leave to go to the gas station and get a few things and come back. We come back, and there were a bunch of people leaving the parking lot and speeding real fast," Oliver said.

Back in December of 2017, after multiple shootings happened at the complex, Huntsville police told WAAY 31 management hired off-duty officers to do security sundown to sun-up. Huntsville police said on Friday they are no longer hired by the complex, but it's unclear when they stopped doing security.

Davis said she has lived in the complex for about a year and has seen private security.

"I guess they weren't there that night, but any other night we ride by, they be sitting right there," she said.

Both neighbors WAAY 31 talked to showed us letters the complex handed out the day after the shooting. It explained what happened but didn’t mention any new security.

"They just did the safety rules. Told them to lock the doors. Stuff about their property. It wasn't nothing about the shooting for real," she said.

Neighbors said this latest shooting put them back on edge, and they hope the person responsible is caught.

"It's slightly nerve-wracking from being so close to it and not even knowing. My car could have gotten hit or I could have gotten hit," Oliver said.

The apartment complex said a regional manager could provide WAAY 31 a statement about security at the complex, but we're still waiting to hear from them as of Friday afternoon.

Huntsville police said the case is still under investigation and no arrests have been made.