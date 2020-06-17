Madison Co. neighbors concerned deadly intersection’s fixes might not come until 2023

A community is outraged after we learned from the state it could be 2023 before a major highway could be fixed.

People who live in northern Madison County said a deadly crash on Highway 231 near Greenlawn Drive in Meridianville that killed a woman and a 2-year-old boy is more proof the road isn't safe.

Seth Burkett, the Alabama Department of Transportation spokesperson, said the road is not set to be resurfaced until 2023. He said if the department finds an issue with the road they will address it. People who live in the area said that's not good enough and they think the road is dangerous.

"It's just not safe," said Dana King, who lives in the area.

"There's a lot of liquid, a lot of water on the road," said Alex Boydston, another concerned neighbor.

"Do they not realize we have had 2 deaths just recently?" said Debra Broadway, who lives in the area.

Burkett said the department is still waiting on a crash report from Huntsville Police, but without that information believes last week's deadly crash was not related to an issue with the roadway.

"Following prolonged periods of excessive rain, what appears to be groundwater sometimes comes up through the pavement. The road doesn’t retain the water, as it’s on a hillside sloping down to a creek," he said in a statement to WAAY 31.

Everyone we talked to Wednesday said they disagree and said water on the road is a constant issue.

"I don't know how you can say it's not an issue when people's lives are at stake," Broadway added.

"It does seem like they're minimizing the problem there," Boydston said.

"I disagree because we had rain, the roads were wet, and now two lives are lost," said Debbie Malone, who also lives in the area.

Stats from Huntsville Police show 12 crashes at the intersection since 2015. Three of those crashes occurred with ice on the road. One crash is because the driver lost control while the road was wet. Five of the crashes involved either injuries or deaths.

The Alabama Department of Transportation said it made drainage improvements to the road in the past and might take further steps to address the issue before the 2023 resurfacing if they determine there's a problem.

An answer people in the area told me is unacceptable.

"It's not a matter they need to drag their feet on," Malone said.

"I would hate to see anyone else lose their life," Boydston added.

"You are going to have a lot of angry people that live around here," Broadway said.

"I worry about my family every time they hit this highway," King said.

Huntsville police said the two other adults involved in last week's crash are still hospitalized in serious condition.

Officers said the driver who died in the crashed began to fishtail and lost control of her vehicle, and her went airborne when she crossed the median causing her to hit the other car head on.

Huntsville police are still working to learn if speed or rain played a role in the crash.