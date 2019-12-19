Neighbors clean up storm damage in Limestone County

The cleanup effort is underway Limestone County after strong storms ripped through the area.

On Thursday, the National Weather Service was there to survey damage.

Carol Kimbrough said she was home Monday when the storm ripped through Limestone County. She didn't know what was going on at first, and she soon discovered part of her roof ripped off and water was getting in her home.

"I heard a great big boom. It was a sound I hadn't heard before, and I thought it was a back window, but it wasn't. You could have took a shower in my bathtub, I mean without cutting the water on," she said.

Kimbrough said she doesn't have insurance and church volunteers helped put a tarp on her roof while she figures out how she'll be able to afford a new one.

Todd Barron, who works for the National Weather Service in Huntsville, was in the area on Thursday working to determine what caused all the damage to Kimbrough's home, chicken coops and other homes up the road.

"We’re still out assessing some of the damage in the Tennessee Valley," he said.

He said this storm should be a reminder to everyone to be prepared year round for severe weather.

"Here in the Tennessee Valley, we get tornadoes 12 months out of the year, so, when we start to sound the alarm of the potential for some severe weather or making the forecast for potential for tornadoes, that’s when everyone needs to start to prepare," he said.

Kimbrough said the damage to her house might make her think twice about staying in her home during a severe storm.

"I'm a little stubborn in my older age but maybe," she said.