Neighbors react to Huntsville police officer's shooting death

We've been speaking with people all evening and they've all told us the area where a Huntsville Police Department officer was shot and killed in the line of duty Friday is not particularly a safe one.

There was one woman we spoke with who was here at the time of the shooting, and she told us it made her fear for her safety.

She just lost a loved one to gun violence a week ago and says this is something you don't take lightly.

"It just doesn't make any sense. It really (doesn't). You know you're doing wrong. Why take somebody's life? That was somebody's dad, somebody's husband," she said.

This woman didn't want to show her face on camera, but told us Friday’s shooting hit close to home for her.

"It's just selfish stuff going on," she said.

Huntsville police officers acted quickly to find and arrest the suspect.

While police say there’s no lingering danger, neighbors are still on high alert.

"I'm still scoping. I'm still looking around because people are crazy and things tend to get worse here," she said.

Huntsville police officers on scene told us they will be patrolling this area for the next week, and maybe longer.

As we know right now, they say to please keep their officers in your prayers during this time of grieving.