Neighborhood still in shock after teenager charged with attempted murder of a police officer

A teenager is in jail and being charged with attempted murder of a police officer.

Deondre Cleveland Day was arrested by Huntsville police, the Madison County Sherriff's Office, and the FBI Thursday on Brookhollow Circle at Club View Drive

Neighbors said they didn't know what was going on when they're usually quiet neighborhood was filled with police cars Thursday. Some said it took watching the news to find out what had occurred, and they couldn't believe what police say the 19-year old is accused of.

Huntsville police say Deondre Cleveland Day and another 15-year old suspect led police on a chase early Thursday morning car chase. They said the passenger in the front right seat leaned out the window and began firing at police, that's when at least one officer fired shots.

The police put out spikes to deflate at least one of the cars tire, but they say the offenders got out of the car an ran. Police said Day slipped out of the backdoor before before they were able to contain the house, but they were able to call other officers to catch him. The 15-year old suspect was also arrested Thursday afternoon..

People who live in the area say they were surprised all of this happened so close to home, but it's all a part of the way Huntsville is becoming.Day was also charged with three counts of robbery and another count of attempted murder, which police say comes from a shooting in the Northwoods area in August.