Huntsville neighborhood in fear after string of car break-ins

Some Huntsville neighbors feel like their sense of safety is gone after police say a duo broke into 12 cars this week.

Police said it's been happening in neighborhoods near Old Madison Pike between Robinhood Lane and Research Park Boulevard. Neighbors said the neighborhood is usually quiet, but with the recent car break-ins, they’re making sure they’re locking their doors before they step inside their homes.

“That’s the last thing we do is check our doors at night," a neighbor said.

She didn't want to be identified because she's elderly and fears for her safety like most people who live in the neighborhood. They said they're not only angry, but concerned.

"This is an old neighborhood and people are doing things that they’re not supposed to do," the neighbor said.

She said she and her family are ready to protect themselves.

"We've got guns, and my husband will shoot them, not to kill them, but he'd shoot him," she said.

Police said the duo is targeting cars parked in driveways during the overnight hours. They said if you can identify them, reach out to the Huntsville Police Department at (256) 722-7100.