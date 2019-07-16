Huntsville neighborhood awaiting announcement in process of becoming Space Age historic district

A Huntsville community is awaiting a big announcement Tuesday concerning where they are in the process of becoming the state's first Space Age historic district.

The meeting took place at the University Baptist Church where people in the McThornmor Acres subdivision will arrive for the celebration. They said they are excited about the special announcement taking place and hope this neighborhood will finally be historically recognized.

"I love Huntsville, always have loved its history," Garry Smith, who lives in Huntsville, said.

He has lived in the McThornmor Acres community for about 22 years. He said he can remember growing up with kids whose parents were involved in the Apollo mission.

He said when it comes to the history of the Apollo, the neighborhood is as historic as it gets. That's because some of the great minds behind the space program used to live there.

"This area is historic as far as I'm concerned," Smith said.

The director, who is in charge of Tuesday's announcement, said it is all about celebrating the neighborhood's ties to Apollo. She said they are finally letting the community in on something they say has been in the works for months.

The neighborhood is working to be listed on the national register of historic places. Recently, it was approved to be an eligible district by the state review board. The final step is approval by the National Park Service.

"This is a place you could live, and your kids can live and probably grandkids and not have to leave if they don't want too," Smith said.

Special guests like Councilman Bill Kling are also joining along with the community to celebrate the special night.

The community can get a state plaque to let people know the history behind the neighborhood, but said they're just going to wait to be approved at the federal level before getting one.

