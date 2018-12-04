Neighbor wants change after girl hit, killed by car in Lawrence Co.

A Lawrence County woman says more changes need to come after a little girl was hit and killed Thanksgiving night.

12-year-old Jayla Sutton, who was visually impaired, wandered from her home and was hit and killed by a car.

Since then, WAAY 31 uncovered that a deputy who responded to a similar incident earlier that day never called the Department of Human Resources.

“There’s been several occasions where I’ve seen the child out in the yard with no clothes on," said Amy Crumpton.

Crumpton says Jayla Sutton came by her house on Thanksgiving morning, wearing no clothes. Crumpton says she called 911 and talked to a deputy. Then later, she learned Jayla wandered off again and was killed.

Since the incident, a Lawrence County deputy has been fired for not reporting it to DHR.

“He had a job to do. He should have reported this," Crumpton said. But she says it goes farther than just the deputy.

“I’m devastated that their only answer to the neglect that’s led up to this child’s death is the officer being fired," she said. "The sheriff’s department and DHR owes more answers to this community.”

Crumpton believes there should be an in-depth investigation, saying she doesn’t want Jayla to die in vain, and she says those responsible for letting her get in to the road need to be held accountable—starting with Jayla’s parents.

“There’s no excuse for precautions not being taken and the mother not doing more to protect this child," Crumpton said. "You know you have to take more precautions when you have a special needs child to protect that child. You know what that child is capable of doing; therefore, it’s your responsibly to protect her.”

Crumpton says she’s going to continue fighting for justice for Jayla because she doesn’t want to see something like this happen again.

“I don’t want another child to go through this. I don’t want another family to go through this. I don’t want another neighbor to deal with something like this. I want our children protected."

WAAY 31 called the Lawrence County sheriff to see if the deputy would be facing any charges for failing to report the incident to DHR, but we're still waiting to hear back.