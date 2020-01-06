Neighbor reacts after Limestone County deputies shoot, kill man accused of pointing shotgun at them

A neighbor of the man killed in Limestone County by deputies talked with WAAY 31 about the shooting near her home.

Investigators say George Diso, 57, pointed a shotgun at deputies at his family's home on Sugar Way. The sheriff's office said deputies were called twice to the home on Sunday by Dison's family members. Community members said they didn't know about any problems at the home until they heard a gun go off and learned their neighbor was dead.

Betty Pylant said her family has lived on Sugar Way for nearly 30 years and she knows the family.

"Everybody knew each other, and my husband used to coon hunt with his daddy. It’s a nice community and everything. It’s a shock that this happened," she said.

Pylant said her son was friends with Dison.

Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely said his deputies were forced to shoot Dison when he pointed a shotgun at them, after threatening to hurt his family and burn their house down.

"He come and see my son right there a lot. He’s just real nice to us all. I don’t know," she said.

Pylant said she has questions about what happened, and said Dison's sister talked briefly with her daughter on the phone after it happened.

"They shot him and he’s dead, and she was upset about it," he said.

Pylant said she's thankful no one else in the community was hurt.

"I’m glad nobody else got hurt, and I’m glad the officers didn’t get hurt," she said.

Blakely said body camera footage of the shooting will not be released right now because it is part of the state's investigation.