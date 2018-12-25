Neighbor describes Christmas Eve shooting

Huntsville Police are still actively looking for the suspect from the shooting on Viscount Drive that happened in Huntsville just after 9 p.m. on Christmas Eve. The shooting sent one man to the hospital, but he's expected to be okay.

A woman who lives on Viscount Drive, who doesn't want to be identified because police are still investigating and have not found the person responsible, told us she had just gotten home from last minute grocery shopping when the shooting happened, "All I heard was 'pop, pop, pop, pop, pop,' and I didn't know what it was. I knew it was a gun," said the woman.

She knows what a gun sounds like because she's a veteran. When police arrived, she heard her neighbor describe what happened, "Screamin' at the cops talkin' about 'he tried to barge his way in and I didn't let him in. He started firing.' I didn't hear much after that," said the woman.

The Huntsville Police Department did not have any updates on the investigation. The man who was shot is still not cooperating with police, so its difficult for them to find the person responsible.

From the perspective of the woman who lives in the neighborhood, the area is typically safe, but this shooting is another reminder for her to always be aware of what is going on around her, "It was concerning only because it was on christmas eve, but at the same time, anything can happen at any moment," said the woman.

WAAY 31 will continue to follow this story closely. As soon as we know more about the suspect and the person who was shot we'll let you know.