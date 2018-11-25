WAAY 31 learns more about suspect charged with manslaughter

The family of Joy Vaughn placed a tarp to cover the hole exposing the bedroom where she was sleeping before Huntsville Police say Antony Wu crashed into the bedroom late Saturday night.

Gary Swearengin and his wife were awake watching college football until they heard a loud thump outside.

"I thought something had exploded in my garage, so I went to the garage and there wasn't anything in there. I come out and I see this," said Gary Swearengin.

When Swearengin walked outside, he saw a truck inside the bedroom of his next door neighbor. He and his wife called 911.

"I came back over here and that's when I climbed over the truck's bed. I couldn't get pass all the debris to get to Joy," Swearengin said.

Inside of the 1996 Dodge Ram was Antony Wu. When Swearengin saw him, he had blood on his face. However, he still wouldn't get out of the truck. Huntsville Police believe he was under the influence.

"When police got there, they had to break the window to get it unlocked and they grabbed him. He fought them all the way to the ground and to the ambulance," Swearengin said.

WAAY 31 spoke to the brother of Wu. He didn't want to talk on camera, but he said on Saturday night Wu got into an argument with his mother. He also said, Wu threatened to put the house on fire, and his mother left. He even poured oil inside the house. He took a fire axe to his mom's safe and stole her keys to the Dodge Ram and left. He only lives three minutes from where the wreck took place.

When driving, Wu hit a truck parked in the driveway on Chaney Thompson Road. The truck hit the fence and bush before hitting the house on Riverchase Road.

"My thoughts are with the family. I feel like I should have done more," Swearengin said.

The brother of Antony Wu also said Wu lived in Taiwan for 5 years to get a fresh start. He moved back to Huntsville 4 months ago.

According to Ala court, he has a record of domestic violence, inauthorized use of vehicle and fraud with checks.

This story hit close to home for WAAY 31 because Joy Vaughn is the sister of one of our employees.