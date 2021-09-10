Nearly perfect weather conditions heading into the weekend

North Alabama was treated to the coolest morning since late May Friday morning. We saw widespread overnight lows in the mid-50s and spots like Fort Payne and Athens dropped to the low-50s! The sunny skies will allow for a quick warm up with afternoon highs peaking in the lower 80s - about 5° below normal for early September. You can expect fantastic weather for high school football, too.

This pretty much perfect weather lasts into the weekend, although it won't quite as nice by Sunday and we'll be gradually warming. Still, rain chances stay out of the forecast until the wind shifts more out of the south by next week and ushers in a bit more moisture by Tuesday. Even with that increase in humidity, rain will be isolated with only a 20% chance.