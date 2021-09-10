Clear

Nearly perfect weather conditions heading into the weekend

Sunny skies, low humidity will make for a fantastic finish to the workweek Friday. This weekend will be warmer but sunshine sticks around for north Alabama.

Posted: Sep 10, 2021 8:38 AM
Updated: Sep 10, 2021 8:38 AM
Posted By: Rob Elvington

North Alabama was treated to the coolest morning since late May Friday morning. We saw widespread overnight lows in the mid-50s and spots like Fort Payne and Athens dropped to the low-50s! The sunny skies will allow for a quick warm up with afternoon highs peaking in the lower 80s - about 5° below normal for early September. You can expect fantastic weather for high school football, too.

This pretty much perfect weather lasts into the weekend, although it won't quite as nice by Sunday and we'll be gradually warming. Still, rain chances stay out of the forecast until the wind shifts more out of the south by next week and ushers in a bit more moisture by Tuesday. Even with that increase in humidity, rain will be isolated with only a 20% chance.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 66°
Florence
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 67°
Fayetteville
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 65°
Decatur
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 66°
Scottsboro
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 67°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events