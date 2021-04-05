Nearly perfect now with late week rain & storms

Tonight lows dip to near 50 under a clear sky and Tuesday will be sunny from start to finish. The pattern starts to shift Wednesday when our next storm system approaches. We'll have a round of rain and storms late Wednesday into early Thursday, bringing about an inch of rain to the area. The chance for strong storms is back, too. There's still some uncertainty in the data sources this far out, but we are definitely monitoring the risk for severe weather.

At this point, the pattern looks to stay active through at least the first half of the weekend. A series of disturbances will track through North Alabama in the coming days, but this part of the forecast is highly uncertain and subject to change. Temperature-wise, we'll go from the upper 70s through Thursday down to near 70 Saturday and Sunday. With continued rain chances in the forecast, expect about an inch through Thursday with potentially another inch of rain before the 7-day period is up.