Nearly a pound of cocaine seized in DeKalb County traffic stop

DeKalb County Sheriff's deputies arrested three men on drug charges in multiple traffic stops.
Devonte Allison, a 25-year-old Huntsville resident, was pulled over during a traffic stop near the Henagar Drive-in on Thursday night.
While pulled over, a K-9 unit was called to the scene and a search uncovered a large bag of white powder in the truck of Allison's car. When Drug Task Force agents arrived, they determined it was about three-quarters of a pound of cocaine (301 grams).
Allison was charged with Trafficking in Any Illegal Drug and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Deputies also arrested 25-year-old Atlanta resident Demarvin Wilson and 27-year-old Kannapolis, North Carolina resident Antonio Johnson in separate traffic stops along Highway 40.
Both were charged with Second-degree Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
