Nearly $70 million in grants coming to state airports, including North Alabama locations

More than two dozen Alabama airports are getting a boost in funding.

Across the state, 25 local airports will receive a total of $60,999,054 in Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) grants. Some of the funding is made available through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) and is for airport improvements.

In North Alabama, grants were awarded to Albertville Regional-Thomas J Brumlik Field, Pryor Field Regional Airport in Decatur, Isbell Field Airport in Fort Payne, Guntersville Municipal-Joe Starnes Field, Hartselle-Morgan County Regional Airport, Huntsville International Airport and Scottsboro Municipal-Word Field.

U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby issued this list of the airports receiving funding: