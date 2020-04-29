Clear
Nearly $70 million in grants coming to state airports, including North Alabama locations

Alabama airports will receive $60,999,054 in FAA grants.

Apr 29, 2020
Ashley Thusius

More than two dozen Alabama airports are getting a boost in funding.

Across the state, 25 local airports will receive a total of $60,999,054 in Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) grants. Some of the funding is made available through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) and is for airport improvements.

In North Alabama, grants were awarded to Albertville Regional-Thomas J Brumlik Field, Pryor Field Regional Airport in Decatur, Isbell Field Airport in Fort Payne, Guntersville Municipal-Joe Starnes Field, Hartselle-Morgan County Regional Airport, Huntsville International Airport and Scottsboro Municipal-Word Field.

U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby issued this list of the airports receiving funding:

  • Albertville Regional-Thomas J Brumlik Field, Albertville, Alabama – $380,200 to construct a taxilane
  • Atmore Municipal Airport, Atmore, Alabama – $333,333 to seal a runway pavement surface and pavement joints
  • Bay Minette Municipal Airport, Bay Minette, Alabama – $467,054 to construct a taxilane
  • Bessemer Airport, Bessemer, Alabama – $166,904 to update the airport’s master plan or study
  • Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport, Birmingham, Alabama – $2,803,000 to improve airport drainage and $7,256,000 to rehabilitate a runway and a taxiway
  • Brewton Municipal Airport, Brewton, Alabama – $150,000 to improve airport drainage and erosion control
  • Camden Municipal Airport, Camden, Alabama – $326,404 to rehabilitate an access road and an apron
  • Chilton County Airport, Clanton, Alabama – $555,556 to extend a runway
  • Pryor Field Regional Airport, Decatur, Alabama – $585,000 to seal a taxilane pavement surface and pavement joints
  • Dothan Regional Airport, Dothan, Alabama – $1,415,000 to acquire or rehabilitate an emergency generator; improve, modify, and rehabilitate a terminal building; and reconstruct an apron
  • H. L. (Sonny) Callahan Airport, Fairhope, Alabama – $491,111 to expand an access road and rehabilitate an apron and $120,000 to update the airport’s master plan or study
  • Florala Municipal Airport, Florala, Alabama – $425,000 to construct an access road and an apron
  • Foley Municipal Airport, Foley, Alabama – $361,111 to rehabilitate an apron
  • Isbell Field Airport, Fort Payne, Alabama – $75,000 to rehabilitate an apron
  • Northeast Alabama Regional Airport, Gadsden, Alabama – $166,667 to install a runway vertical and visual guidance system and rehabilitate airport beacons
  • Guntersville Municipal-Joe Starnes Field, Guntersville, Alabama – $166,667 to construct a runway and a taxiway
  • Hartselle-Morgan County Regional Airport, Hartselle, Alabama – $459,667 to install miscellaneous navigational aids and reconstruct runway and taxiway lighting
  • Huntsville International Airport, Huntsville, Alabama – $1,525,000 to acquire an aircraft rescue and fire fighting vehicle and install security cameras and $23,374,511 to reconstruct runway lighting and rehabilitate a runway
  • Mobile Downtown Airport, Mobile, Alabama – $8,886,910 to rehabilitate a runway
  • North Pickens Airport, Reform, Alabama – $160,276 to install taxiway lighting
  • Roanoke Municipal Airport, Roanoke, Alabama – $123,689 to rehabilitate an apron, a runway, and a taxiway
  • Scottsboro Municipal-Word Field, Scottsboro, Alabama – $309,434 to improve airport drainage and rehabilitate a runway
  • Sylacauga Municipal Airport, Sylacauga, Alabama – $100,000 to reconstruct an airport beacon
  • Tuscaloosa National Airport, Tuscaloosa, Alabama – $9,444,444 to reconstruct a runway
  • Franklin Field Airport, Union Springs, Alabama – $371,116 to acquire land for development and install perimeter fencing

