Nearly 200 people turn out for drive-thru voter registration drive

The Coalition for Justice through Civic Engagement hosted a "Voter Empowerment Drive-Thru" event at the Progressive Church Missionary Baptist Church on Saturday.

Posted: Sep 20, 2020 11:22 PM
Posted By: Will Robinson-Smith

As the deadline for the general election approaches, local organizations are working to make sure everyone is registered to vote and has a plan for how they're going to vote.

A voter checks her registration status during the drive-thru event on Saturday. (Courtesy: Patrick Grayson) A voter checks her registration status during the drive-thru event on Saturday. (Courtesy: Patrick Grayson)

Nearly 200 people turned out to the event. Social distancing and mask wearing were enforced by the group. They also performed temperature checks at the church. 

October 19 is the deadline to register to vote.

