Nearly 200 employees at Remington to be laid off in Huntsville

Starting next week, almost 200 employees at the gun-making company, Remington, will be laid off in Huntsville.

WAAY 31 spoke with a local business near the Remington plant about how the furlough could impact them.

People at Southbrew Coffee in Huntsville say about half of their customer base is made up of people who work at Remington. After hearing some of those folks could be laid off temporarily, the baristas want their customers to know they’ll still be there to provide support and coffee during that time.

“Our customers are amazing. They’re our family. They’re our coffee family. If they don’t come, we’re like, ‘I wonder if they’re okay?’” said Nikki Cecil, a barista at Southbrew Coffee.

Cecil has been working as a barista at Southbrew Coffee for two years, and says she’s become very close with a lot of their regular customers.

“They’re just so nice. I love them,” she said.

Cecil says a big chunk of the drive-thru coffee shop’s income is from Remington employees who stop by on their way into work.

“We see them just about every day. There’s this one guy who gets a large coffee with heavy whipping cream, and he is the nicest guy you’ll ever meet,” she said.

According to the Alabama Department of Commerce, Remington's Huntsville plant notified them this week that 199 of their 448 employees would be temporarily laid off from June 3rd to August 2nd.

Cecil was sad to hear some of her customers could be laid off soon, so the business wants to help anyway they can.

“We want to help them, so we’re going to give them a 10% discount if they’re furloughed. So, they can still enjoy their caffeine, because I know, if you don’t have your caffeine, you get kind of grumpy,” she said.

Remington filed bankruptcy last year, and just a few months ago, Remington reimbursed several local governments more than $1 million after they failed to meet certain hiring goals.

The Alabama Department of Commerce said it will continue to monitor Remington's current employment status to determine the appropriate course of action for the state.

This statement was provided to WAAY 31 from the Alabama Department of Commerce:

"We have been in discussions with Remington’s leadership over the past months regarding the company’s market challenges and the reduced demand across product lines they are experiencing as a result. This has had an impact on growth projections for the Huntsville manufacturing facility. After a comprehensive review of the existing project agreement between the State of Alabama and Remington, we have initiated a recapture process outlined in the agreement regarding incentives tied to certain project job-creation milestones. As stated earlier, the State disallowed Remington’s final $3 million cash incentive payment for failing to meet specified jobs and payroll targets. In addition, Remington has recently repaid the State more than $500,000 for falling short of workforce targets. In light of the company’s upcoming plans for furloughs, we will continue to monitor Remington’s current employment and payroll status to determine the appropriate course of action for the State."