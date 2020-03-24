Nearly 20 percent of Morgan County at risk to contract coronavirus

Leaders from Morgan County held a briefing after the annoucement and an official with the Alabama Department of Public Health was part of Tuesday's briefing.

But she couldn't go into detail on the confirmed case in Morgan County.

Judy Smith, the Northern District Administrator for the Alabama Department of Public Health, told us she expects the community spread will get worse.

She told us if testing increases, the number of cases will go up. She also said that this patient who has coronavirus is in quarantine, and that infectious disease investigators are involved.

Those investigators notified anyone who had immediate contact with the patient, but could not confirm who their employer is.

Smith said anyone who tests positive for the coronavirus, will be in mandatory quarantine for 14 days and is only allowed to leave if they do not have a fever for 72 hours.

Smith told us it's on the community to protect those most vulnerable to coronavirus.

"The population of Morgan County is about 120,000. The percentage of folks that are over 65 is about 17.5 percent, which renders the fact that you have about 20,000 people in this country that are over 65 and therefore by virtue of their age are in this high risk group. That doesn't account for any of the folks that may have additionally are younger than that might have other pre-existing conditions," said Smith.

Smith told us that even if you're feeling sick regardless if you are tested for the coronavirus, you should consider isolating and quarantining yourself.

The Decatur-Morgan Hospital Flu and Fever Clinic had 5 people come in for review, and 3 people were tested for the coronavirus.