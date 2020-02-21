Clear
Nearly $15,000 raised for families of the victims in the Jackson boat dock fire

The Martins perform at a benefit concert to raise money for the families of the victims of the fire at the Jackson County Park Dock.
The Martins perform at a benefit concert to raise money for the families of the victims of the fire at the Jackson County Park Dock.

Hundreds of people came together Friday night for a benefit concert at Collins Elementary School.

Posted: Feb 21, 2020 11:50 PM
Posted By: Will Robinson-Smith

Hundreds of people came together Friday night for a benefit concert in Scottboro to help the families affected by last month's deadly fire at the Jackson County Park Dock.

Folks gathered in the auditorium of Collins Elementary School to hear multiple musical acts and a comedian while they raised money for the families. 

"We came together to worship and to put everything together and all of the energy was going to Him and to the people that need the help during this time," said Robbie Maxwell, one of the performers Friday night.

Maxwell has also lived in Scottsboro for more than 30 years. She said tonight was an important step towards healing, but there is still a ways to go.

"The community is still really involved and really want to see this through. It's not something that just happened and we just go on about our way, this is something that's going to go on and we will remember it for many, many years to come," said Maxwell.

