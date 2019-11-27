Clear
Nearly 1,300 customers affected by power outage in Hartselle, Somerville area

Posted: Nov 27, 2019 9:36 AM
Updated: Nov 27, 2019 10:42 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Update: Power has been restored for the majority of customers.

Joe Wheeler EMC says 1,256 customers are without power in the Hartselle/Somerville area of Interstate 65.

Crews are working to find the cause of the outage. You can see an outage map here.

