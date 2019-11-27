Update: Power has been restored for the majority of customers.
-------------
From earlier:
Joe Wheeler EMC says 1,256 customers are without power in the Hartselle/Somerville area of Interstate 65.
Crews are working to find the cause of the outage. You can see an outage map here.
Related Content
- Nearly 1,300 customers affected by power outage in Hartselle, Somerville area
- More than 1,300 customers affected by Madison County power outage
- More than 1,300 customers affected by Huntsville power outage
- Huntsville Utilities responding to power outage affecting more than 1,300 customers
- More than 1300 customers affected by Huntsville power outage
- Technical outages affecting airlines
- Madison power back after outage
- Large power outage in Moores Mill/Chase area
- Huntsville Utilities says power restored to large portion of customers after massive outage
- Decatur home on Somerville Road experiences severe storm damage
Scroll for more content...