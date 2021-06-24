Clear

Nearly 100 missing, many feared dead in Florida beachfront condo collapse

Authorities say nearly 100 people are still unaccounted for after part of a 12-story beachfront condo building collapsed in a town outside Miami.

Nearly 100 missing, many feared dead in Florida condo collapse

Posted: Jun 24, 2021 2:17 PM
Posted By: The Associated Press

SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) - Authorities say nearly 100 people are still unaccounted for after part of a 12-story beachfront condo building collapsed in a town outside Miami.

The collapse in the community of Surfside killed at least one person and trapped others in rubble and twisted metal.

ABC News is reporting that three people have been killed in the collapse.

Rescuers pulled dozens of survivors from the tower Thursday morning and continued to look for more.

Officials did not know how many people were in the tower when it fell around 1:30 a.m.

The mayor says two people were brought to the hospital and one died.

It's not clear what caused the structure to fail.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Partly Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 89°
Florence
Partly Cloudy
91° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 95°
Fayetteville
Partly Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 88°
Decatur
Mostly Cloudy
87° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 91°
Scottsboro
Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 85°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events