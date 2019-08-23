Huntsville business owners excited for new plans with Joe Davis Stadium

The possibility of the Joe Davis Stadium being turned into a multi-use sports complex has people excited.

WAAY 31 spoke with business owners near the stadium about how this could impact their sales. Right now, the parking lot at Joe Davis is empty, but soon, it could be full of people from all over. That has nearby business owners excited about the possibility of more customers.

"I love the fact that it would bring in all these outsiders to our town, love the fact that we're getting all these new sporting areas. That's very exciting," said Eileen, a business owner.

She said she'd love to see it turned into an athletic facility for sports like soccer, football and lacrosse.

"Soccer's gotten really big in this area, so it's going to continue to grow, especially if we can get tournaments in," she said.

On Thursday, the Huntsville City Council discussed plans to spend around $8 million to renovate the stadium. If that happens, Eileen is excited it could bring more people to her cake shop. The city is still looking into when to start the project, but says it's exciting for the sports world.

"We would love to see a soccer team owner want to bring a team here. We think that, that venue would be suitable for one of the minor league soccer teams," said John Hamilton, a Huntsville City administrator.

Even though the plans are still in the beginning stages, Eileen said she's already looking into some sort of renovation herself. She hopes it will encourage more people to start exploring the parkway.

"It's just a great little area. It's so convenient to downtown, you know, just a great place to be," she said.

City officials said there isn't enough room in the budget this year to start the project, but if they move forward with plans, there are options to work it into future budgets.

If approved, the stadium could house 6,000 people and could host high school football games for Huntsville City Schools.