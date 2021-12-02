Near record warmth again Friday

For Friday, some cloud cover will be in place, although we'll still see filtered sunshine since they'll be mid to high level clouds. Highs Friday are even warmer - flirting with record values. The forecast high is 74 and the record is 75 for December 3.

The weekend won't be quite as warm and rain slowly creeps back into the forecast. For Saturday, expect a mostly cloudy sky with highs back down to the upper 60s. A stray shower isn't impossible, but we'll have better rain chances Sunday night with the next approaching cold front.

We'll see a few showers during the day Sunday, then widespread rain and some embedded storms Sunday night into Monday morning. Rain totals look to be around an inch through Sunday night. In the wake of the front, highs won't make it past the lower 50s on Monday, even with a clearing sky. Tuesday is a dry day between storm systems as the next chance for rain arrives Tuesday night. We'll have the chance for storms with this round of rain as well.