Near-record lows Friday morning

Friday will bring us the coolest morning we've had in weeks.

Posted: Jun 13, 2019 6:00 PM
Posted By: Kate McKenna

Temperatures have been running below average for the past few days.  In fact, with a forecast low at 53 degrees in Huntsville, we'll be within two degrees of tying the record low for June 14th. If you like your mornings cool, savor it. Next week will be warm, muggy, and damp at times.

So, heading into the weekend we get two more days of nearly perfect weather. Friday's highs will be in the lower 80s and Saturday we return to 90. For Father's Day, the shift in the pattern begins to take shape. Showers and storms will be scattered during the afternoon. Expect an otherwise partly cloudy sky. Through next week, showers and storms stay with us off and on. We won't have a completely dry day in the forecast for quite some time. In total, most locations can expect over an inch of rain in the next 7 days.

