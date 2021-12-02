Near record high temperatures to wrap up the week

The Spring-like start to December continues for North Alabama. Temperatures are in the low 40s this morning and will warm quickly into the low 70s this afternoon with tons of sunshine. We're not expecting to be on "record watch" today. But that may be a different story Friday. Our forecast highs to close out the week are in the mid 70s, which will come mighty close to our record high of 75 for December 3rd set back in 1998. Take advantage of this warm weather today and tomorrow, whether it be putting the outdoor decorations up around the house or enjoying any holiday festivities across North Alabama! Our weather pattern begins to slowly change and become more active heading into the weekend.

We'll see plenty of dry time this weekend but it may not be completely dry. Spotty showers will be possible Saturday and during the day Sunday. With more cloud cover, highs dip back into the 60s. By Sunday night, our next cold front brings widespread rain to the area that will last into the first half of Monday. We'll dry out Monday afternoon and evening but you will notice the temperature swing! Highs are only in the 50s to kick off the new week. The pattern remains active through next week, with perhaps another round of widespread rain and maybe a few storms by Wednesday. Rainfall amounts of 1.5 to 2.5 inches will be common over the next seven days.