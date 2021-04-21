Near-record cold prompts Frost Advisory tonight

As advertised, it gets cold tonight. A FROST ADVISORY takes effect at 1 AM and continues through 8 AM Thursday for all of North Alabama. Temperatures will again be challenging records as lows dip to the mid 30s. Fortunately, temperatures start creeping back up as the weekend approaches. Regardless, afternoon highs Thursday only make it to the lower 60s - still a good 10+ degrees below average.

The next round of rain arrives late Friday night and makes for quite a wet first half of the weekend. There is an outlined risk for severe weather just to our south Saturday, but we'll mainly be dealing with rain. Most spots should pick up between an inch and an inch and a half through Saturday night with the highest totals occurring in any embedded storms. The rain clears out by Saturday night and the second half of the weekend is sunny and mild with highs back to the lower 70s.

Much warmer temperatures await us to kick off next week. Highs hover around 80° from Monday through at least Wednesday, then a cold front takes things down a notch. That front also brings us our next shot at rain and storms Wednesday into Thursday.