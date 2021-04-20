Near record cold expected Wednesday

We'll drop to the upper 30s by sunrise Wednesday and with a northwest wind, it'll be feeling as cold as 30°! There's no chance for frost tonight because of the wind and clouds, but that's a different story by Thursday morning.

We start with clouds Wednesday, then clouds part by the afternoon. Even with sunshine, highs won't make it past the mid to upper 50s thanks to that early morning cold front. Beneath a clear sky Wednesday night, lows drop further - into the mid 30s to kick off Thursday. Be on the lookout for a Frost Advisory from the National Weather Service. If you've already planted your garden, you'll want to be thinking about how you'll protect those new plants from any frost damage before you go to bed Wednesday night.

The weather is pretty quiet through Friday before our next round of rain rolls in late Friday night and lingers through the first half of Saturday. The heaviest rain looks to stay just off to the south, but we'll still pick up between one to two inches in total over the next 7 days. Temperatures are finally on the up and up from the weekend heading into next week. By Monday, highs will be back to near average - in the mid 70s.