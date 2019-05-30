Near average temperatures Friday

An increase in cloud cover and an approaching weak cold front made for a somewhat tolerable day regarding the heat. A few lucky folks even got in on a brief shower or downpour. The cold front will pass tonight and keep the chance for a stray shower or storm in the forecast. By Friday morning, the clouds will be clearing and we'll be left with a pretty great Friday.

Friday morning temperatures start in the mid 60s and highs climb to the upper 80s. In Huntsville, the forecast high is only TWO degrees above average! The more seasonable weather continues into the weekend as well. For the next several nights, overnight lows will approach the cool side, dipping as low as the lower 60s Saturday morning and again next Tuesday morning.

Much like today, Monday and Tuesday's relief from the heat will be due to another weak cold front. Even with the passage of two fronts in seven days, appreciable rain chances are not in the forecast. At most, the Tennessee Valley can expect a tenth up to a quarter of an inch of rain over the next week.