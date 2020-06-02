Near 90 the rest of the week, watching the tropics

North Alabama is seeing passing clouds Tuesday morning but mostly sunny skies are allowing for a quick warm up into this afternoon. Highs should reach the upper 80s Tuesday. If we see a little bit more sun than expected some areas may even reach 90 Tuesday. Decatur and Huntsville are still waiting for their first 90° of 2020.

Afternoon highs will be within a roughly 5 degree window through this weekend: 87°- 91°. The differences in daily highs is dependent on cloud cover and coverage of any showers or storms that may form in the afternoons.

There's also activity in the tropics. Tropical Depression Three has formed in the Bay of Campeche and is expected to strengthen to Tropical Storm Cristobal late today.

Aside from the chance for afternoon storms this week, our weather is relatively quiet and overall summer-like. The best shots at rain are Thursday and Friday , although an isolated shower or storm isn't impossible the rest of the week and the weekend. Lows increase to the upper 60s to near 70 degrees with highs hovering around 90.