Near 80 Tuesday, widespread thunderstorms return Wednesday night

We're starting Tuesday with a batch of low clouds(stratus) over North Alabama. These low clouds will quickly erode to sunny skies by late morning and into the afternoon. There should be plenty of sunshine to warm Tuesday to the upper-70s if not 80 this afternoon.

Ahead of the main thunderstorm line Wednesday night, parts of North Alabama may see a few pop-up showers, storms by mid-afternoon. This is all ahead of the widespread heavy rain and thunderstorms Wednesday night and into early Thursday. Data indicates about an inch of rain but isolated higher through sunrise Thursday morning. The chance for strong storms is back, too. There's still some uncertainty in the data sources this far out, but we are definitely monitoring the risk for severe weather.

At this point, the pattern looks to stay active through at least the first half of the weekend. A series of disturbances will track through North Alabama in the coming days, but this part of the forecast is highly uncertain and subject to change. Temperature-wise, we'll go from the upper 70s through Thursday down to near 70 Saturday and Sunday. With continued rain chances in the forecast, expect about an inch through Thursday with potentially another inch of rain before the 7-day period is up.